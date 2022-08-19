Pak-Kyrgyz ‘Bilateral Political Consultations’ : Commitment to timely completion of CASA-1000 project reaffirmed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to the timely completion of the CASA-1000 Power Transmission project, besides exchanging views on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, connectivity, energy, investment and etc, Foreign Office said.

The Second Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Islamabad on August 17-18, 2022. Pakistan delegation was led by Aamar Aftab Qureshi, additional secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) while the Kyrgyz Republic delegation was led by Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and multilateral issues were discussed. The Additional Secretary underscored that Pakistan was committed to further deepening and broadening its ties with the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” Policy was focused on political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Additional Secretary Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan was firmly focused on enhancing economic security through advancing the connectivity agenda. Both sides expressed satisfaction on close fraternal relations and coordination at various international forums, especially in the United Nations, OIC, ECO, and SCO. Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic continue to support each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, connectivity, energy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, security and defence, and parliamentary exchanges. It was agreed to further consolidate the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual importance.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the timely completion of the CASA-1000 Power Transmission project. The two sides agreed to hold the third meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) at an early date in Bishkek.

The statement added that important regional and international issues particularly Afghanistan, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed during the consultations. The additional secretary briefed the Kyrgyz side on the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK. He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention. These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community, he added.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, the additional secretary emphasized the need for practical engagement with the interim Afghan government and the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.

It was decided to hold the next session of the political consultations in Bishkek at a mutually-convenient date.

