LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 18, 2022)

======================================= Per 100 kg ======================================= Sugar 8400-8460 Gur 9000-11000 Shakar 11000-13000 Ghee (16 kg) 7900-8300 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 15500-17000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 17000-19000 Dal Mong (Washed) 17500-19500 Dal Mash (Sabat) 29000-31000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 31000-35000 Dal Mash (Washed) 37000-40000 Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 25000-27000 Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-27000 Masoor (salam-local) 30000-35000 Gram White 25000-30000 Gram Black 18000-20000 Dal Chana (Thin) 19500-21000 Dal Chana (Thick) 20000-21000 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 20000-22500 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 22000-25000 --------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) --------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 22000-28000 Basmati Super (new) 23000-24000 Kainat 1121 18000-25000 Rice Basmati (386) 13000-14500 Basmati broken 7000-13000 --------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) --------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 650-980 Tea (Green) 500-1300 =======================================

