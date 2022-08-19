AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 18, 2022)...
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 18, 2022)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8400-8460
Gur                          9000-11000
Shakar                      11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                  7900-8300
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                15500-17000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           17000-19000
Dal Mong (Washed)           17500-19500
Dal Mash (Sabat)            29000-31000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           31000-35000
Dal Mash (Washed)           37000-40000
Dal Masoor (Local)          38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)          25000-27000
Masoor (salam-impor)        25000-27000
Masoor (salam-local)        30000-35000
Gram White                  25000-30000
Gram Black                  18000-20000
Dal Chana (Thin)            19500-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)           20000-21000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  20000-22500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-25000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         22000-28000
Basmati Super (new)         23000-24000
Kainat 1121                 18000-25000
Rice Basmati (386)          13000-14500
Basmati broken               7000-13000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

