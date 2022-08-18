Prohibited funding case: IK asks FIA to withdraw notice within two days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to withdraw the notice sent to him in the prohibited funding case within two days or else he would take legal action against them.

In a written response to the FIA's notice, Khan refused to provide his personal banking details and said he is neither answerable nor obligated to provide information. The reply to the notice was sent by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on behalf of the former premier.

The PTI chairman also claimed that the FIA, by sending the notice showed malicious intent, adding that it is not within the FIA’s purview to see details and documents from the PTI. “ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) did not give a decision but issued a report. ECP cannot order FIA or any other organisation based on this report,” said the PTI chief.

He added that the FIA does not have the authority to act under the Political Parties Order 2002. “The notice issued is also contrary to the FIA Act. Supreme Court has declared the ECP as an administrative institution in several decisions,” said Khan, adding that the ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal.

In a letter to the PTI chairman, the FIA asked Khan to provide the record of the membership fee from the establishment of the PTI till now. The FIA also sought annual statements of the PTI’s bank accounts since 1996, the record of its registered and unregistered organizations and trusts from the party’s chief.

Khan is also asked to provide the record of the PTI's national and international donors. The FIA also directed the PTI chairman to provide details of funds received from various companies in different countries separately.

The agency had also sought the list of the party’s office-bearers, their CNICs and the names of those who were allowed to operate the party’s bank accounts. The investigation agency has also directed Khan to provide details of the board that is looking after the financial affairs of the party. The party’s chairman and the general secretary were told to submit the details to the FIA within the next 15 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022