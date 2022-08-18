WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 17, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 12-Aug-22 11-Aug-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111932 0.111907 0.112102 0.111771 Euro 0.769949 0.772121 0.77649 0.778602 Japanese yen 0.0057069 0.0056944 0.0056616 U.K. pound 0.913664 0.915678 0.915631 0.919252 U.S. dollar 0.759993 0.757353 0.754973 0.753146 Algerian dinar 0.0053428 0.0053292 0.0052828 0.0052696 Australian dollar 0.534883 0.536433 0.537692 0.532851 Botswana pula 0.0606474 0.0608154 0.0607753 0.0607036 Brazilian real 0.148049 0.148737 0.147985 0.147326 Brunei dollar 0.551479 0.551846 0.551276 0.5491 Canadian dollar 0.590653 0.586731 0.590607 0.590564 Chilean peso 0.000861 0.0008557 0.0008468 Czech koruna 0.0313736 0.0315669 0.0318473 0.0319834 Danish krone 0.103533 0.103818 0.104375 0.104657 Indian rupee 0.0094726 0.009475 Israeli New Shekel 0.232201 0.231961 0.232944 0.231097 Korean won 0.0005832 0.0005796 0.0005753 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47756 2.47097 2.45805 Malaysian ringgit 0.170257 0.170096 0.17002 0.16936 Mauritian rupee 0.0168746 0.0168588 0.0168105 Mexican peso 0.0381325 0.0381311 0.037988 0.0377337 New Zealand dollar 0.483242 0.488114 0.48541 0.481675 Norwegian krone 0.0782248 0.0782212 0.0791285 0.0794165 Omani rial 1.97657 1.96971 1.95877 Peruvian sol 0.196991 0.196766 0.19564 0.19401 Philippine peso 0.0136095 0.0136381 0.0136095 0.0135089 Polish zloty 0.164209 0.166078 0.166603 Qatari riyal 0.208789 0.208064 0.206908 Russian ruble 0.0123728 0.0123398 0.0123971 0.0124235 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202665 0.201961 0.200839 Singapore dollar 0.551479 0.551846 0.551276 0.5491 South African rand 0.0462048 0.0465526 0.0464063 0.0465314 Swedish krona 0.0731748 0.0739083 0.074792 0.0750759 Swiss franc 0.799446 0.801177 0.800608 0.799943 Thai baht 0.0214615 0.0213658 0.0213307 Trinidadian dollar 0.112993 0.112327 0.111763 0.111391 U.A.E. dirham 0.206942 0.206223 0.205077 Uruguayan peso 0.018934 0.0188913 0.0188151 0.0187396 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

