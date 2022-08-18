WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 17, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Aug-22 15-Aug-22 12-Aug-22 11-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111932 0.111907 0.112102 0.111771
Euro 0.769949 0.772121 0.77649 0.778602
Japanese yen 0.0057069 0.0056944 0.0056616
U.K. pound 0.913664 0.915678 0.915631 0.919252
U.S. dollar 0.759993 0.757353 0.754973 0.753146
Algerian dinar 0.0053428 0.0053292 0.0052828 0.0052696
Australian dollar 0.534883 0.536433 0.537692 0.532851
Botswana pula 0.0606474 0.0608154 0.0607753 0.0607036
Brazilian real 0.148049 0.148737 0.147985 0.147326
Brunei dollar 0.551479 0.551846 0.551276 0.5491
Canadian dollar 0.590653 0.586731 0.590607 0.590564
Chilean peso 0.000861 0.0008557 0.0008468
Czech koruna 0.0313736 0.0315669 0.0318473 0.0319834
Danish krone 0.103533 0.103818 0.104375 0.104657
Indian rupee 0.0094726 0.009475
Israeli New Shekel 0.232201 0.231961 0.232944 0.231097
Korean won 0.0005832 0.0005796 0.0005753
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47756 2.47097 2.45805
Malaysian ringgit 0.170257 0.170096 0.17002 0.16936
Mauritian rupee 0.0168746 0.0168588 0.0168105
Mexican peso 0.0381325 0.0381311 0.037988 0.0377337
New Zealand dollar 0.483242 0.488114 0.48541 0.481675
Norwegian krone 0.0782248 0.0782212 0.0791285 0.0794165
Omani rial 1.97657 1.96971 1.95877
Peruvian sol 0.196991 0.196766 0.19564 0.19401
Philippine peso 0.0136095 0.0136381 0.0136095 0.0135089
Polish zloty 0.164209 0.166078 0.166603
Qatari riyal 0.208789 0.208064 0.206908
Russian ruble 0.0123728 0.0123398 0.0123971 0.0124235
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202665 0.201961 0.200839
Singapore dollar 0.551479 0.551846 0.551276 0.5491
South African rand 0.0462048 0.0465526 0.0464063 0.0465314
Swedish krona 0.0731748 0.0739083 0.074792 0.0750759
Swiss franc 0.799446 0.801177 0.800608 0.799943
Thai baht 0.0214615 0.0213658 0.0213307
Trinidadian dollar 0.112993 0.112327 0.111763 0.111391
U.A.E. dirham 0.206942 0.206223 0.205077
Uruguayan peso 0.018934 0.0188913 0.0188151 0.0187396
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
