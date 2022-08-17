AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Aug 17, 2022
Intra-day update: Rupee starts to fall against US dollar in inter-bank

  • Currency depreciates marginally in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 12:03pm

The rupee started to depreciate for the first time since July 28, falling 27 paisas against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 214.17, a depreciation of Re0.27 or 0.12% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, settling at 213.90, an appreciation of 0.04% or Re0.08, against the greenback in the inter-bank market. While the gain was lower in magnitude, the rupee managed to appreciate for the 11th successive session.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed Exchange Companies to export US dollar on consignment basis.

However, as per the SBP directives, ECs will bring the export proceeds in their USD account maintained with banks in Pakistan within three days.

Malik Bostan, Chairman, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) welcomed the central bank's decision, saying that this will help reduce the spread in the inter-bank and open currency markets.

On Tuesday, Pakistan also reported a slight month-on-month decline in remittances, with the amount clocking in at $2.52 billion.

“Drop in remittances growth by 8% on a year on year (YoY) basis in July is a cause of concern which might be due to the lower number of working days,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note.

“Textile exports declined over 13% and food exports fell 22% in July. This is a worrying factor for the economy. Painful hikes in power tariffs and fuel prices, fuel hyperinflation concerns have been affecting market sentiment,” it added.

This is an intra-day update

SBP Dollar rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee

