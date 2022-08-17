All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that all revenue collection-related services including the WeBOC, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Point of Sale remained actively operational during the last few days.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR, it had been publicizing periodically that Iris module launches and upgradation were in progress. National holidays provided appropriate time for IT Wing to upgrade systems, migrate and cleanse data. Thus, the return filing system was taken off-line at 22:00 hours on 13th August, 2022.

However, all revenue generating services were not taken off-line and those remained fully functional. Therefore, WeBOC, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Point of Sale services remained operational.

It is pertinent to mention that around 9000 new GDs were filed from August 13 to 15 noon time while over 11,000 GDs were cleared during the same period, resulting in collection of over 12 Billion of duties and taxes at import stage.

Likewise, during these two days, over 3.2 million invoices were issued by Tier-1 Retailers integrated with FBR POS System across the country, charging around 1 Billion Sales Tax. These numbers sufficiently testify to the fact that all revenue collection related services remained actively operational in these two days, the FBR added.

