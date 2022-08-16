AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zinc hits two-month peak as Nyrstar shutdown stokes supply fears

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 07:04pm

LONDON: Zinc prices surged to their strongest in two months on Tuesday after production was suspended at a Dutch smelter because of high power prices, stoking fears of shortages.

Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped 6.5% in official open-outcry trading to its highest since June 9 at $3,796 a tonne, representing the biggest one-day gain since last October.

Nyrstar said it would put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1.

Nyrstar had already cut output by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters while Glencore warned this month that “the current energy supply and price environment poses a significant threat”.

“That theme is ongoing due to tightness in the electricity and power market in Europe,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

“Market inventories have fallen to very low levels and we would expect stocks to continue to fall in Europe.”

Low water levels on the Rhine were an added concern because shipping disruptions could further restrict metals supply, she said.

Dutch gas prices for September hit their highest since March this week, driven by a European heatwave.

Hot weather increases the use of air conditioning, boosting energy demand.

Citi on Monday upgraded its zinc price forecast for the next three months to $3,200 a tonne from $2,800, saying it expected concern about an economic downturn to weigh on all base metals prices but that zinc would outperform.

“We project greater forecast cuts to European zinc smelter output as winter power shortages play out,” Citi said in a note.

LME aluminium, another energy-intensive metal, gained 2.1% in official activity to $2,441 a tonne.

Aluminium producer Henan Zhongfu Industrial said it was suspending production this week as China’s Sichuan province rationed industrial electricity consumption in its most severe heatwave in 60 years.

In other metals, LME copper edged up 0.3% to $8,004 a tonne, nickel climbed 2.3% to $22,515 and lead added 0.6% to $2,192. Tin, meanwhile, slipped 1.3% to $24,400.

LME Zinc Zinc price Zine market

Comments

1000 characters

Zinc hits two-month peak as Nyrstar shutdown stokes supply fears

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

Remittance inflow declines 8.6% month-on-month in July, stands at $2.52bn

KSE-100 falls 0.42% in turbulent session

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Overdue receivables’ payment: Hubco accuses CPPA-G of being ‘unfair’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook persists

Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Read more stories