HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday on lingering worries about the economic outlook, though mainland Chinese markets edged higher on hopes for fresh stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.05 percent, or 210.34 points, to end at 19,830.52.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.80 points, to 3,277.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.43 percent, or 9.60 points, to 2,227.04.