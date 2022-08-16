AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ali Riaz and Bahria Town case: Cabinet to examine report on AFOs, funds return today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is all set to go through Cabinet committee’s report on Accounts Freezing Orders (AFOs) and repatriation of funds to Pakistan in Ali Riaz Malik and M/s Bahria Town (Private) Limited case on Tuesday (Aug 16).

In June, federal cabinet constituted a ministerial committee headed by Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif to probe the beneficiaries of Rs 50 billion deal that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

The committee will present its report to the Cabinet along with evidence of the previous government benefitting Malik Riaz and family, and subsequently a course of action will be proposed.

On June 15, 2022, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah categorically accused former prime minister Imran Khan’s government of corruption, claiming that it did not deposit an amount of Rs50 billion recovered from business tycoon Malik Riaz in the United Kingdom in the national exchequer.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Interior Minister had stated that the matter between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Malik Riaz will be brought up in the federal cabinet’s meeting on that day.

He shared that funds amounting to Rs50 billion under a private housing scheme were transferred to the UK illegally which was later confiscated by the UK’s NCA. He said that UK approached the Pakistani authorities after which the then-SAPM on Accountability Dr Shahzad Akbar managed the entire process and “settled the matter”. The Cabinet will be given presentation on implications of climate change in the country and way forward, the sources added.

Establishment of National University of Pakistan (NUP) Islamabad, assessment of value of 30, 360 grams of silver to determine the value of Diyat for financial year 2022-23, approval of increase in Maximum Retail Price (MRPs) of 35 drugs under hardship category as recommended by DPC are also agenda items of the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will also ratify the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on July 28, 2022 and August 11, 2022.

The cabinet will also ratify the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on July 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khawaja Asif Ali Riaz Malik Bahria Town case

Comments

1000 characters

Ali Riaz and Bahria Town case: Cabinet to examine report on AFOs, funds return today

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories