AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher on defensive lift

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

PARIS: European shares hovered near two-month highs on Monday as signs of a slowing Chinese economy prompted investors to turn to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples typically seen as immune to business cycles.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%. The benchmark index was trading close to levels needed to recoup all of its June losses when fears about aggressive US interest rate hikes and recession dominated the sentiment.

Healthcare stocks were among the biggest boost to European bourses on Monday.

AstraZeneca rose 2.3% after the drugmaker said its cancer drug, Enhertu, developed with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo delayed the progression of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated patients.

Food and beverage rose about 1% to lead gains, while utilities added 0.8%.

Those gains helped counter losses in China-exposed automakers, oil and miners after the country’s central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July.

“Volatility in Europe is baked in for the rest of the year, given the Ukraine war, China’s zero-COVID policy, inflation, and whether central bank hikes manage to tame things to a point where investors feel confident,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Investors await euro zone flash GDP and HICP inflation numbers due this week, as well as retail sales data from the US due on Wednesday.

“People are waiting to find out what inflation is doing to the consumer purse - we’re likely to get real insight this week into how the consumer is faring and today is a deep breath before the storm,” Hewson added.

Meanwhile, German wholesale prices fell by 0.4% in July compared with the previous month, the first decline since Oct. 2020, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Euro zone government bond yields fell on concerns of a possible recession.

European stock markets have rallied off their June lows, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street, as signs that US inflation may have peaked encouraged investors to scale back bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The STOXX has climbed over 10% since hitting a year low in June, but remains down 9.3% for the year.

Among other stocks, HelloFresh jumped 2.7% after the German meal-kit maker said it could still achieve its earlier 2022 outlook despite cutting the forecast last month.

Henkel added 0.5% as the consumer goods group raised its outlook for organic sales growth in fiscal 2022.

European shares AstraZeneca US interest rate Chinese economy

Comments

1000 characters

European shares edge higher on defensive lift

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories