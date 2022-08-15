AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar bid on global growth fears after weak Chinese data

Reuters Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 08:34pm

NEW YORK: The safe-haven dollar bounced on Monday while commodity sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar tumbled after a new batch of disappointing Chinese data bolstered global recession worries.

Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of analyst estimates in data published on Monday, as a nascent recovery from draconian COVID-19 lockdowns faltered.

“Bad data from China also weighs on recession worries for the rest of the world,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market strategist at Swissquote. That pushed down the euro against the greenback, she added.

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.45% to 106.15. The euro eased 0.55% against the dollar to $1.0200.

The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to commodity prices and viewed as a proxy for global growth, dropped 1.37% to $0.7022.

The offshore yuan hit 6.7904, the weakest since Aug. 2, after China’s central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand.

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 213 level against US dollar

The dollar index has fallen from a 20-year high of 109.29 on July 14 on hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of rate increases and that the worst of inflation increases may be behind us.

Concerns that the Fed tightening will send the economy into recession has also helped to send U.S. Treasury yields lower.

However, Fed officials have maintained a hawkish tone and stressed that it is too soon to declare victory on inflation.

“The Fed is telling us they want to tighten financial conditions and the market has eased them, so the Fed is going to have to drive home its point with a larger rate hike,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, adding that he expects the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.

Data this week including industrial production on Tuesday and retail sales on Wednesday could also “help ease fears that the U.S. contracted again,” Chandler said, which would boost the greenback.

US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar bid on global growth fears after weak Chinese data

10th successive gain: Rupee closes near 214 against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

PM Shehbaz forms committee to address problems faced by foreign investors

Oil drops as China data weighs

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Putin boasts of Russian weapons prowess, says Moscow is ready to share it with allies

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Read more stories