AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields close to recent highs, focus on Fed

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 01:31pm

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s next moves and weighing a potential slowdown in inflation against hawkish comments from the US central bank.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control, despite US producer prices unexpectedly falling in July amid a drop in the cost of energy products.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.998%, just off its highest since July 25, hit last Friday at 1.033%.

Germany’s 2-year yields, more sensitive to central bank rate hike expectations, rose 0.5 bps to 0.615%, after briefly hitting the highest since July 22 at 0.643%.

Euro zone bond yields rise as inflation hits another record high

Money markets are pricing in a 50 bps hike from the European Central Bank at its meeting in September, in addition to a slight chance of a more significant rate rise.

Risk appetite in global markets was unchanged, with equities in positive territory after China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key interest rates to support the COVID-hit economy.

Fixed income investors are waiting for minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday and the Jackson Hole symposium next week.

“The consistently hawkish Fed communication is not yet fully discounted in our view with markets looking for only 50 bp in September,” Commerzbank analysts said in a research note to clients about the ECB’s likely next move.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 3.5 bps to 3.1%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 209 bps.

It widened to more than 260 bps immediately after the collapse of Mario Draghi’s government last month.

Analysts highlighted two factors behind the recent spread tightening.

The so-called first line of defence against fragmentation – Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments – showed significant support for the peripheral bond markets of Italy and Spain during July.

Additionally, Italian right-wing coalition leaders said they would stick to EU budget rules, easing some fears that the country could distance itself from the bloc.

Euro zone government bond Federal Reserve Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields close to recent highs, focus on Fed

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 213 level against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

Acting governor of SBP explains criticality of IMF programme

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

Read more stories