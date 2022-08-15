Azm-e-Pakistan: Cnergyico offers a ray of hope

TEXT: These days, we only get to hear distressing news on television. Move to social media, and you’ll get largely more of the same. There is no denying that Pakistan is facing a tough situation, both on the economic and political fronts. But a constant reminder of this serves no purpose and only makes things worse.

There is, however, a simple solution to overcome this negativity that has spread like wildfire across the country, yet it is being ignored. But Cnergyico PK Limited aims to highlight that solution in its latest marketing campaign. Cnergyico, the country’s largest vertically integrated oil refiner, believes that we can overcome this negativity and bring joy to millions by doing simple acts of kindness.

Now, more than ever, that’s what Pakistan needs.

Cnergyico owns and operates an oil refining complex in Hub, Balochistan that houses two oil refineries that can together process up to 156,000 barrels of crude oil every day. The company also distributes fuel to its vast and rapidly growing network of petrol pumps. Cnergyico currently operates more than 450 retail sites, through its Byco brand, that are situated in all corners of the country. On top of it, Cnergyico also runs Pakistan’s first and only SPM (Single Point Mooring), which is a dedicated crude oil and refined products terminal located in deep-sea near Balochistan. Additionally, it also has some of the largest crude oil and refined products storage facilities in Pakistan.

Cnergyico firmly believes that in times of difficulties, we must not lose sight of our past victories. Pakistan has faced numerous obstacles this world has thrown at us and each and every time, we have emerged victorious. From the creation of our beloved country to the successful development of a nuclear weapons programme to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has stood firm against all odds and made history. In times of crisis, we must remember our glorious past and look toward a brighter future.

In fact, it wasn’t long ago when the country got struck by wave after wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But our people, particularly the healthcare workers and essential service providers, fought valiantly and eventually prevailed. At that time, Cnergyico faced numerous operational and financial challenges, including the massive drop in fuel demand and extreme volatility in the crude oil market. But the company overcome all hurdles and maintained a smooth supply of fuel throughout Pakistan so that the country doesn’t face any petrol or diesel shortage during that critical time.

They say history is the best teacher, and if there is one thing we should learn from it, it’s that Pakistan, by the Grace of Allah, will prevail. It is important that at this time, we support and help each other and play a constructive role in lifting the nation’s spirits.

Last year, through its “Pyara Pakistan, Hamara Pakistan” campaign Cnergyico brought the spotlight on the beauty of our homeland, including its lush green meadows, vibrant cities, luscious foods, and everlasting culture. This time, however, through the Azm-e-Pakistan project, Cnergyico sends a message that male or female, rich or poor, young or old, everyone can help make Pakistan prosperous through acts of kindness, love, and compassion. It encourages everyone to make a pledge to do at least one act of kindness every day.

We can take inspiration simply by looking around us. Everyday, we can see people helping and supporting each other. For example, we can see how the young make room for the elderly on a crowded bus by giving up their seats. We can also see people making donations to charities or giving out food to the needy. We see how people riding motorcycles hand out cold water bottles to traffic constables on a hot summer day. We see such acts on a much larger scale during the holy month of Ramzan when people make arrangements for free Iftari meals to feed hundreds of thousands.

We see actions like these every day. But instead of ignoring them, we should open our hearts and let them motivate us into doing good deeds. We can, for instance, greet strangers in our office, buy gifts for our parents, give some extra tip to waiters and leave an encouraging note for them, give water bottles to delivery riders, or help someone struggling with their grocery cart. Acts like these do not require substantial effort, time, or money, and can be done by anyone, anywhere. They may sound small, but they can certainly brighten someone’s day instantly.

On this Independence Day, let’s join Cnergyico in spreading this message of kindness, love, and compassion. Many people in Pakistan are going through a difficult period. Let’s promise to bring a smile to their faces and joy to their lives. Together, through simple acts of kindness, we can help lift the morale and spirit of our countrymen and help make Pakistan prosperous.

