PM visits family of Shaheed Maj Talha, Sweet Homes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who...
Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan during the recent helicopter crash.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb where he expressed condolences with the family of the Shaheed Major Talha Mannan. The Prime met mother of the Shaheed officer, his family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

In a statement, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that martyrs are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain.

“Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the right path,” she said while offering her condolence to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan during the helicopter crash.

She sympathized with Major Talha’s mother and paid tribute to him for rendering great sacrifice for the country.

“The entire nation is proud of the mothers who gave birth to the sons like Talha Mannan,” she said, adding his sacrifice for the country would never be forgotten.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited Sweet Homes to participate in the Independence Day event organized by the children there.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister announced to gift busses for transportation of Sweet Homes’ children.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the role of Zamurd Khan who is providing free education to orphans.

The Prime Minister said following the principles of Islam, his government is ready to extend any kind of help to all children at Sweet Homes.

