CAA pays rich tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day

KARACHI: On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day (Golden Jubilee) of Pakistan, a special ceremony was held at the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters to commemorate the birth of a nation and the Declaration of Independence.

Additional Director General Air Vice Marshall (ADG AVM) Jamal Arshad read the Director General Khaqan Murtaza’s message. Felicitating the CAA employees, he said, let’s pay rich homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired a democratic struggle through his leadership, statesmanship and wisdom. ADG AVM Jamal Arshad stressed that this day places a tremendous responsibility on all of us to reaffirm our committment to serve the nation with dedication and honesty.

Later, national anthem was played and children sang national songs filling the air with patriotism. Similar ceremonies were held at airports all across the country including Gilgit and Chitral, where national flag was raised high and national anthem played loudly with participants paying rich tributes to martyrs, who paid the ultimate price fighting for the country and winning us the freedom.

