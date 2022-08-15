AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CAA pays rich tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:56am

KARACHI: On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day (Golden Jubilee) of Pakistan, a special ceremony was held at the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters to commemorate the birth of a nation and the Declaration of Independence.

Additional Director General Air Vice Marshall (ADG AVM) Jamal Arshad read the Director General Khaqan Murtaza’s message. Felicitating the CAA employees, he said, let’s pay rich homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired a democratic struggle through his leadership, statesmanship and wisdom. ADG AVM Jamal Arshad stressed that this day places a tremendous responsibility on all of us to reaffirm our committment to serve the nation with dedication and honesty.

Later, national anthem was played and children sang national songs filling the air with patriotism. Similar ceremonies were held at airports all across the country including Gilgit and Chitral, where national flag was raised high and national anthem played loudly with participants paying rich tributes to martyrs, who paid the ultimate price fighting for the country and winning us the freedom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CAA Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Independence Day of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

CAA pays rich tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories