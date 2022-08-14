Paris wheat eases

PARIS: Euronext wheat ticked lower on Friday, pressured by a weaker trend in Chicago as futures consolidated below one-week highs touched a day earlier while traders awaited US government crop forecasts. A sharp fall in the euro, as the dollar recouped some of its heavy losses this week, helped Euronext hold up better than Chicago.

December wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.4% at 326.75 euros ($335.34) a tonne by 1424 GMT, after touching a one-week high at 330.75 euros on Thursday.