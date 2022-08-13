PBF urges govt to create JVs for overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Lahore chapter has called upon the government to engage overseas Pakistanis in joint ventures and other investment opportunities in the country by extending a package of incentives including tax-holiday packages.

However, all the efforts should be made that any overseas investment should not come in real estate and any other such sectors where investment is considered as dead investment.

Rather it should be directed to such ventures which should create more job opportunities, increase the manufacturing and value-addition activities thus producing a win-win situation for the government, the investors and the masses.

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Lahore chapter President Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer in a statement issued here Friday said that if the government wanted to stabilize the economy then it should focus to convince the overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country instead of looking towards obtaining new loans.

However, he said that there is a trend that overseas invests in the real estate and properties considering it a safe and more returning sector. However, Pakistan needs that they should come in to production sectors which could enable the country producing more value-added items and more revenue for the country and jobs for the youth.

Ejaz said that overseas Pakistanis could be convinced to bring technology from their respective countries of living. He said on the other hand the government should make such laws and regulations which could save these overseas investors from fraud or any other hood wink. He said investors should be given a complete package which could save their money, earn them good return and help put the national economy on its own foot.

