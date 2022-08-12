AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
Aug 12, 2022
Markets

CBOT wheat may fall to $7.80

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 12:28pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may fall to $7.80 per bushel, following its failure to break a resistance at $8.24.

The failure could have triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline, which establishes a support around $7.80.

Wheat is expected to resume its rally upon the completion of the pullback, as the bullish divergence on the hourly RSI does not seem to have been fully discounted.

A break above $8.24 could lead to a gain into $8.42-3/4 to $8.60-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, the final part of a downtrend from $12.85 was shaped into a wedge, which proved to be a bottom pattern.

Jordan issues new tender to buy wheat

The trend is still slowly reversing. The bullish divergence on RSI indicates a further gain.

