Jordan issues new tender to buy wheat

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 16. A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in the same periods as Tuesday’s tender.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2023 for Jan 1-15, Jan 16-31, Feb 1-14 and Feb 15-28. A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

