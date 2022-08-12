AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
Aug 12, 2022
Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Japanese investors met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and expressed interest in investing $1 billion in various sectors of the economy.

A delegation of Japan’s BSP Investment Group was led by Takaji Tsuji, founder of the group during the meeting with the prime minister.

The prime minister welcomed the decision of the Japanese investors and directed the Board of Investment authorities to take all necessary steps in this regard at the earliest.

He also welcomed Japanese investment for the country’s development and creation of employment opportunities and assured the investors of all possible support from the Government of Pakistan.

Shehbaz for reinvigorating ties with Japan in trade, investment

The premier further stated that Japan is a long-standing friend of Pakistan. Pakistan highly values Japan’s cooperation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Investment Board Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and relevant senior officials.

