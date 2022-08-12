3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Freedom fighters attacked an Indian army post in the Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday, killing three soldiers, while two attackers martyred in the shootout that came amid heightened security ahead of India’s independence day celebrations.

The attack in the Rajouri area of India’s only Muslim majority region took place in the early hours, and the area around the post was cordoned off afterwards as security forces conducted searches, an army official told Reuters.

“Three soldiers were killed and two were injured in the attack. However, troops fired back and killed two militants,” the official said, asking not to be named as he was not authorised to speak with the media.

Coming just days after the third anniversary of the revocation of IIOJK’s constitutional autonomy by the Indian government, the attack was sandwiched between two significant dates, with India set to celebrate the 75th anniversary on Monday of independence from British colonial rule.

Many Kashmiris saw the loss of special autonomy as another step in the erosion of the rights of Muslims by India’s Hindu-nationalist government. The government rejects that, saying it would promote the region’s development by drawing it closer to the rest of the country.