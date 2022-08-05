Pakistan reminds UNSC of its promises on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international community should back its words with concrete actions for the sake of justice and human dignity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was stated by Chargé d’ Affaires at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo Ismat Hassan Sial during an interactive session with the prominent Japanese print and electronic media persons held to commemorate the 5th August Youm-e-Istehsal at the Embassy premises on Thursday.

Senior representatives from Nikkei Asia, Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK and other organizations attended the event, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.