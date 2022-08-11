AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scholz pledges more help for Germans to fight inflation

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:56pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday promised further measures to shield Germans from soaring inflation but also vowed not to stray from Germany’s famed fiscal discipline.

“We will do everything we can to help citizens get through these difficult times,” especially those “who have very little”, Scholz told a press conference in Berlin.

The government earlier this year unveiled a 30-billion-euro package to help consumers beat inflation, including a fuel tax cut and a cheap public transport ticket for June, July and August.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner this week also announced tax relief worth 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) to help workers cope with rising prices.

But Scholz said the government was planning further measures to ensure that “no one is confronted with unsolvable problems”.

Scholz gave no details of the measures or when they would apply but said that “we have to put together an overall package that includes all population groups”.

German coalition quarrels over plan to help ‘fragile’ economy

Inflation in Germany reached 7.5 percent in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6 percent recorded in June, fuelled mainly by energy prices that have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy prices are expected to rise even further as the country heads into winter.

The power crunch is not only hurting consumers’ purchasing power but also German industry, much of which relies on cheap energy supplies to manufacture exports.

However, Scholz said he did not expect social tensions in Germany to escalate because of the difficult economic situation.

“I do not believe that there will be that kind of unrest in this country,” he said.

Scholz also said he planned to stick by plans to reinstate Germany’s so-called debt brake in 2023 after it was suspended for three years to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We assume that we will be able to manage our vision within the financial framework that has been available to us so far,” Scholz said.

Germany’s debt brake is a rule enshrined in the constitution that limits the country’s public deficit to 0.35 percent of GDP.

Lindner had already last month reiterated that Germany would reinstate the debt brake in 2023, a key demand of his FDP in coalition negotiations last year with the Greens and Scholz’s SPD.

However, with Germany’s deepening economic woes, some members of the Greens and the SPD have called for the rule to be suspended for longer.

Olaf Scholz German inflation Germany GDP Germany's economy

Comments

1000 characters

Scholz pledges more help for Germans to fight inflation

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

OPEC, unlike IEA, sees lower 2022 oil demand growth

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Pakistan-EU sustained high-level exchanges important for stronger partnership: PM Shehbaz

Sri Lanka’s ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Read more stories