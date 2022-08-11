AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.14%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.15%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.95%)
LOTCHEM 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.2%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.91%)
TRG 95.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 64.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,541 Increased By 46.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,098 Increased By 17.7 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on firmer rivals, August export data

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 11:11am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday, supported by a bullish run in rival oils and data that showed exports of palm oil products rose in the first 10 days of the month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed rose 2.38% to 4,209 ringgit ($946.91) per tonne by midday break.

“Today, we’re mainly following Dalian palm oils movement,” a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, adding that exports data for Aug. 1-10 were also supportive for the contract.

“The latest export shows strength may be due to decreasing stockpiles in both China and India,” the trader added.

Dalian’s palm oil contract rose 1.47%, while its most-active soy oil contract was traded 0.24% higher. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.55%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-10 rose around 10% monthly, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Service and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance, however reported on Thursday that Malaysia’s palm oil products exports dropped 16% in Aug. 1-10 exports.

Rival Indonesia exported 2.33 million tonnes of palm oil and its refined products in June, helping ease its stock to 6.68 million tonnes by month end, from 7.23 million in May, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association said on Thursday.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne, a break above which may lead to a gain to 4,452 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises on firmer rivals, August export data

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories