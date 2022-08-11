DUHS clarifies reports

Karachi: The Dow University of Health Sciences would like to clarify the social media posts that are circulating for Ameer Bux who appeared for his nursing exam.

There is no truth in social media post that he had hypoglycemia and was not given treatment. He presented with chest pain, profuse sweating, hypotension, and treated at resuscitation area of ER. He sustained massive myocardial Infarction with heart block and was given appropriate treatment by the ER & cardiology team without asking for any money. Coronary Care Unit (CCU) admission was advised as a life threatening case without any initial deposit.

He was accompanied by his friends who wanted to take him to NICVD and despite informing the critical nature of patients they took Ameer Bux after signing LAMA (Leaving Against Medical Advise) as there was no family member reached till they took him out of ER, Dow University.

