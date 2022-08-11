KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
442,838,367 214,329,818 14,875,770,073 7,043,923,561
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 962,191,403 (1,319,802,858) (357,611,454)
Local Individuals 12,501,977,849 (12,028,362,087) 473,615,762
Local Corporates 4,468,799,118 (4,584,803,426) (116,004,308)
