Propaganda drive against army intolerable: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged politicians to show complete solidarity with Pakistan Army, which has helped and served the nation in every calamity and difficult time.

In a statement, Shujaat said politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against Pakistan Army a failure. He said the entire nation equally shares the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela tragedy.

He said everything is tolerable but the propaganda campaign against Pakistan Army cannot be tolerated. He also lauded the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in restoration of law and order and elimination of terrorism in the country.

Moreover, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal visited the residence of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz Shaheed at Shakargarh, who embraced martyrdom in helicopter crash in Lasbela along five other senior Army officials.

The Minister offered ‘fateha’ for the martyrs and said the whole nation is proud of them. Ahsan regretted that a political party used the Lasbela incident for its nefarious designs. He said propaganda against institutions is against the interest and security of the country.

Talking about the current economic situation of the country, he said stabilizing the national economy is priority of the government. He said the process of census has been started and it will be completed by February next year.

