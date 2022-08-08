Sacrifices of martyrs: PM condemns social media drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while expressing his displeasure said that the social media campaign, aimed at belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs, was horrifying. On his Twitter handle, he observed that the self-righteous political narratives were poisoning the minds of the youth and spurring the hate speech.

Expressing his worry, the prime minister questioned ‘Which way are we headed?” and stressed that the moment called for a deep reflection.

