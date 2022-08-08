AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Security beefed up for mourning processions

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

KARACHI: The city’s central ‘Alam procession’ of the 8th Muharram culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah Kharadar, peacefully on Sunday, amid strict security arrangements.

The 9th and 10th Muharram mourning processions are also set to take place on Monday and Tuesday, respectively to pay tributes to the Imam Hussain (AS), and his loyal companions, who rendered matchless sacrifices in the soil of Karbala for the noble cause of the restoration of true Islamic values, and justice.

The Sindh Government has chalked out comprehensive security plan to ensure law and order in the metropolis with deployment of police, paramilitary rangers and other law enforcers.

Followed by a Majlis, the 8th Muharram procession started from the Nishtar Park. A large number of mourners, including women and children, participated in the procession.

The Alam procession culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, following its traditional routes. Roads and streets which are part of the procession rout were sealed with placing cargo containers and other barricades. All link roads were sealed and nearby commercial areas closed.

Karachi Police performed duties at different places of the city for the security of 8th Muharram processions.

A total of 5313 police personnel were present for monitoring and security of the main procession including the routes and passages of the main procession, according to Karachi police spokesman.

Some 727 officials of NGOs besides 83 senior officers of Karachi Police, 3896 Head Constables/ Constables, 500 personnel including Commandos of Special Security Unit and 200 personnel of Rapid Response Force performed duty.

As many as 1000 traffic police officers and cops were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes and passages of the main procession including the alternative traffic routes arranged for the Muharram procession.

Police has requested the general public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious or unusual situation to the police on helpline 15.

