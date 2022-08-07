Chohan appointed spokesperson for Punjab govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday appointed as Punjab government spokesperson once again.

As per notification issued by the Punjab government, PTI leader Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has been appointed as the provincial government spokesperson. He will also look after the affairs of the public relations department.

It merits mention here that before this, Fayyaz also held the responsibility as the Punjab government spokesperson during the tenure of former chief minister Usman Buzdar.