Prices of essential kitchen items remain on high side

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items remained on high side as most of the prices witnessed an upward trend during this week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at different markets said that prices of most of the kitchen items continue to be high on account of high commodities prices in the international market, high input cost in domestic markets, high transportation cost as well as the supply disruptions, and damages due to the recent rains and floods.

The survey noted that prices of onions, tomatoes, pulses, eggs, rice, cooking oil, and milk increased during the week past as compared to the precious week while decline was observed in the prices of chicken, bananas, and vegetable ghee.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs8,500 to Rs7500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs235/250 per kg against Rs260-270 per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs440 per kg to Rs410-420 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed increase and were available at Rs5,900 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs210 per dozen.

Onions prices registered an increase of Rs5-10 per kg, tomatoes Rs10-15 per kg, garlic Rs 15-20, moong Rs8-10 per kg, maash Rs 3-5 per kg, masoor Rs5-7 per kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,365 per 15kg bag to Rs1,380 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,410 per bag against Rs1,390 per bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,310 per 15kg bag from Rs1,330 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,360 per bag against Rs1,350 per 15kg bag.

Sugar price went up from Rs4,200 per bag to Rs4,300, which in retail is being sold at Rs96-98 per kg against Rs95 per kg.

