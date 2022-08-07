PTI leader felicitates new Punjab ministers

LAHORE: Andleeb Abbas, the information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chapter of Central Punjab, has congratulated the chapter’s President Dr Yasmin Rashid and other members of the Punjab Assembly on taking the oath as provincial ministers.

“With a new determination to serve the people of Punjab, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has fielded the players. The Punjab government’s priority is to address the people’s problems,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

She said that the PTI would fulfill the hopes of the people of Punjab and an era of development would begin in the province. “The PTI is the only democratic party that represents 220 million people of Pakistan,” she remarked.

She criticised the federal government and said that instead of resolving the people's problems, the ‘imported and corrupt group’ is busy in saving “their plunder”. “The people of Punjab are standing with the PTI while the politics of ‘thieves and hypocrites’ is over,” she added.

