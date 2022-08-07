AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
DG seeks comprehensive plan for works in LDA City

Itrat Bashir Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan has said that a comprehensive plan should be formulated for development works in the LDA City.

“The pending cases of LDA City should be disposed of as soon as possible and the supervisory committee should fully supervise the affairs (of the scheme),” he said while addressing a meeting held to review development works in the housing project on Saturday.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional Director General (Housing) Imran Ali, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Finance Director Muhammad Akhtar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Aamir Khan further said that land acquisition for the scheme should be completed soon and a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the shifting of industrial units located in the vicinity of the scheme.

The LDA chief directed the development partners of LDA City to achieve the targets soon. He said that the boundary wall of the scheme should also be completed at the earliest.

