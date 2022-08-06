AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured

August 6, 2022

KABUL: A bomb exploded in a busy shopping street in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday and at least 22 people were injured, hospital officials and witnesses said.

The blast occurred in a western district of the city where members of the Shia community regularly meet.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene, which is also near bus stations.

A spokesman for the Taliban interior ministry said an investigation team was at the blast site to help the wounded and assess casualties.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bomb kills two in Shia area of Afghan capital

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by Islamic State.

IS does not control any territory in Afghanistan but does have deadly sleeper cells that have been targeting religious minorities in the country as well as Taliban patrols.

Taliban authorities, who took over Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade insurgency, have said they would provide more protection for Shia mosques and other facilities.

