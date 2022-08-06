AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.635 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,325. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.760 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.126 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.257 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.703 billion), Silver (PKR 1.176 billion), DJ (PKR 859.345 million), Natural Gas (PKR 673.317 million), Platinum (PKR 446.947 million), Japan Equity (PKR 196.316 million), SP 500 (PKR 152.155 million), Palladium (PKR 137.555 million), Copper (PKR 93.261 million) and Brent (PKR 52.375 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 38 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 38.375 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMEX NSDQ100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Items being imported on deferred payments: SBP reduces cash margin to 0pc

SBP opposed to renewal of BPA with Iran

Once IMF programme resumes: ADB to disburse over $1.5bn to support BoP

COAS urges KSA, UAE to help ensure release of IMF loan

UAE intends to invest $1bn across various sectors

Emlaak Financials launched

Penalties sans coal supply: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of flouting PM’s instructions

FBR issues list of unregistered retailers

Russian side may be offered import of wheat at $390 per MT

PC reopens SIH sell-off transaction

Read more stories