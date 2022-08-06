KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.635 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,325. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.760 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.126 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.257 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.703 billion), Silver (PKR 1.176 billion), DJ (PKR 859.345 million), Natural Gas (PKR 673.317 million), Platinum (PKR 446.947 million), Japan Equity (PKR 196.316 million), SP 500 (PKR 152.155 million), Palladium (PKR 137.555 million), Copper (PKR 93.261 million) and Brent (PKR 52.375 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 38 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 38.375 million were traded.

