Spot rate loses further Rs500 amid moderate activity

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16000 to Rs 16500 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16450 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 16000 per maund, 2000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 200 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 15800 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 15500 per maund, 200 bales of Khipro, 400 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Tando Jam Muhammad were sold at Rs 15500 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 15500 to Rs 16000 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 600 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18000 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 600 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund and 400 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 17400 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

