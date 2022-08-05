AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 05:20pm

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a US drone strike that Washington says killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.

The protests were launched a day after the Taliban said their government had no information about Zawahiri “entering and living” in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.

Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces carrying banners reading “Down with USA”, “Joe Biden, stop lying” and “America is a liar”.

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Zawahiri, the top leader of the Al-Qaeda group, was killed with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday.

Zawahiri’s death in Kabul raised questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbour other militant groups.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the name the Taliban use for the country and their government - warned Washington that “if such incidents are repeated again and if the territory of Afghanistan is violated then responsibility for any consequences will be on United States.”

US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House

The Taliban gained complete control over Afghanistan on Aug. 15 last year after U.S. led foreign forces withdrew and top Afghan leaders including the country’s president fled, marking an end to two decades of war.

USA Afghanistan US drone strike Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri

Comments

1000 characters

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Pakistan, Republic of Korea agree to remain in close contact, enhance bilateral relations

Read more stories