Aug 02, 2022
US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 05:40pm

WASHINGTON: The United States has no DNA confirmation of the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul, a White House spokesman on Tuesday, but verified his identity through other sources.

“We do not have DNA confirmation. We’re not going to get that confirmation. Quite frankly, based on based on multiple sources and methods that we’ve gathered information from, we don’t need it,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

“We have visual confirmation, but we also have confirmation through other sources.”

Kirby also said there was a small Al-Qaeda presence remaining in Afghanistan.

