AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

AFP Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 04:58pm

BEIJING: China on Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the United States after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan this week.

Beijing will "suspend the China-US climate change talks" and nix plans for a call between military leaders as well as two security meetings, the foreign ministry said, citing Pelosi's "disregard of China's strong opposition and stern representations" on the Taiwan visit.

China and the United States -- the world's two largest carbon emitters -- unveiled a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

They pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis".

Furious China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit

Beijing reacted with bombastic threats and military drills in the lead-up to and aftermath of Pelosi's visit, which it sees as an unacceptable escalation of ties between Washington and Taiwan's current pro-independence leaders.

The foreign ministry said Friday it was suspending cooperation with Washington on repatriating illegal migrants, judicial assistance and transnational crime, as well as anti-drug action.

It said earlier that it would impose unspecified sanctions on Pelosi and her family.

China Taiwan China US relations US-China tensions

Comments

1000 characters

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Pakistan, Republic of Korea agree to remain in close contact, enhance bilateral relations

Read more stories