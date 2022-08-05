AGL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.45%)
Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

  • Karachi to witness rainfall from August 6 to 9
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2022 03:45pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday highlighted the risk of waterlogging in low lying areas or Sindh and predicted thunderstorms in Karachi amid the ongoing monsoon spell in the province.

“Monsoon currents of moderate intensity have started entering eastern Sindh,” it said in a statement.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate (isolated heavy) falls is expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur districts from August 5 to August 9.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

Moreover, it added that Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts would record heavy downpour as well.

“Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi division during August 6 to 9,” it said.

The PMD noted that heavy rainfall might create water-logging in low lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

Earlier, Karachi witnessed urban flooding after relentless rains during the Eid holidays that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Second spell of rains: Wahab directs civic depts to remain alert

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended.

At least 14 people died, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents.

Over 500 feeders of K-Electric tripped but the power supplier managed to get the majority of them back online. However, many areas are facing forced power outage as a precautionary measure.

Comments

