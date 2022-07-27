NDMA puts death toll from rains, flash floods at 337

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have caused massive death and destruction as so far 337 people have lost their lives, 370 have been injured, over 8,600 houses have been destroyed, and 50 bridges linking various parts of the country have been swept away.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) flood-related data released here on Tuesday, since Monday at least 35 more deaths across the country were reported owing to various rain-related incidents taking the national floods death tally to 337. The nationwide floods have also killed 1,736 livestock and damaged 650 kilometres of roads elsewhere, the NDMA data further revealed.

Out of a total 8,623 houses, damaged by the floods, some 3,313 are totally destroyed and 5,310 are partially damaged, the NDMA figures said, leaving thousands of people homeless. The NDMA and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have established various makeshift camps for the homeless.

With 104 deaths, 61 injured, 3,953 houses destroyed, 11 bridges swept away in floodwaters, and 712 livestock killed, the southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area in the country. The floods in Balochistan have killed 40 men, 30 women, and 34 children, the NDMA data revealed. Out of 3,953 houses damaged 1,417 were partially destroyed, and 2,536 are completely destroyed. According to authorities, 580 kilometres of roads have also been swept away in Balochistan.

In Punjab, a total of 71 people have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents including 48 men, three women, and 20 children, while 192 people including 96 men, 69 women, and 27 children have received injuries. In Punjab, a total of 68 houses are damaged, of which 67 partially and one completely destroyed. In Punjab, 12 livestock have also been swept away in the rain waters.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods have claimed the lives of 67 people, which include 18 men, 15 women, and 34 children. The authorities have reported 64 injured in rain-related incidents in the KP which include 17 men, 27 women, and 20 children. Moreover, 242 livestock were also lost owing to the floods, four bridges swept away and 6.5 kilometres of roads. A total of 2,651 houses are also destroyed in the KP by the intense rainwater, of which, 2,146 are partially damaged and 505 completely destroyed.

The death toll from floods in Sindh province has reached 81, which includes 37 men, four women, and 40 children. In Sindh, 42 people have been injured due to rain-related incidents including 23 men, 10 women, and nine children.

Floodwaters have damaged 1,673 houses in Sindh, of which 1,458 partially damaged and 215 completely destroyed. Intense rain waters have also swept away 42 kilometres of roads in Sindh and destroyed one bridge.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) eight people including one man, four women, and three children have lost their lives. The authorities have reported three injuries in the G-B region. According to the NDMA, in G-B 215 houses are partially damaged by the floods and 34 bridges linking various roads have also been swept away in the flood waters.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), five people including four men and one woman have lost their lives as a result of the torrential rains. According to the NDMA, eight people were also injured in the AJK region, wherein, a total of 63 houses are also damaged, of which, 56 were completely destroyed and seven partially damaged. The floodwaters have killed at least 741 livestock in the AJK region.

In the federal capital Islamabad region so far one death is reported owing to the rainwater, while authorities have mentioned no other losses in the Islamabad region.

