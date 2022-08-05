AGL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.83%)
ANL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
AVN 78.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.02%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FLYNG 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
GGGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.03 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.01%)
OGDC 82.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.03%)
TREET 26.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.01%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WAVES 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.65%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,144 Increased By 36.7 (0.89%)
BR30 15,206 Increased By 75.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,700 Increased By 274.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,733 Increased By 72.5 (0.46%)
Indian shares rise ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:29am

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Friday ahead of an expected rate hike by the country’s central bank, which is aiming to tame persistently high inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.

India’s annual consumer inflation remained above the 7% mark in June and beyond the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the sixth month in a row.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,421.35, as of 0346 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 58,418.86.

The RBI has raised rates twice since May, with a 40-basis-point hike at an unscheduled meeting, followed by 50 basis points in June.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to hike rates on Friday, but they were split widely between 25 basis points and 50 basis points.

The Indian rupee firmed ahead of the monetary policy decision, supported by overnight weakness in oil prices and the dollar.

Indian shares extend gains as IT stocks advance

“While declining international commodity prices are offering some reprieve, we think elevated inflation rates will continue to warrant some caution for the (RBI) policy outlook,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said.

The central bank will continue calibrating policy to preserve and foster macroeconomic stability while bringing down inflation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said last month, adding that there could be some respite from rising prices in the coming months.

Indian shares

