Dr Yasmin submits to polls office resolution against CEC

LAHORE: Central Punjab President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid submitted a resolution against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to the provincial election commission office on Thursday, demanding his immediate removal from the office.

She was talking to media after leading a protest demonstration against the Chief Election Commissioner where the participants raised slogans against the commissioner, saying they reject his order in prohibited funding case against the PTI.

Dr Yasmin said members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) have fully supported the party’s resolution. She further said that no free and fair elections were possible under the present CEC, stressing again for his immediate removal. She said the order of the election commission was based on mala fide while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership was cutting a sorry figure after propagating foreign funding case against the PTI.

She said the PTI has followed the rules and regulations in receiving party funds from overseas Pakistan and presented the accounts against each and every penny received by it. She made it clear that it was a case of prohibited and not foreign funding. She demanded scrutiny of party funds of JUI, PPP and PMLN.

She was accompanied by MPAs like Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, President PTI Lahore Imtiaz Mahmood, General Secretary Zubair Niazi, Awais Yunis, Abdul Karim Khan, Yasir Gilani and others.

