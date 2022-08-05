FWCCI team meets governor ‘Women empowerment vital for achieving development goals’

LAHORE: Terming women empowerment vital for achieving development goals, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that strength of the economy bolsters with the promotion of economic activities.

While talking to a delegation of the Federation of Women Chamber of Commerce (FWCCI), which led by Rafat Malik called on him at Governor House on Thursday. The head of the delegation apprised the governor about the problems faced by the Women Chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the PML-N has always encouraged women, the biggest example of which is the establishment of the first women’s university, Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, which was inaugurated by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Our women are not less than anyone in terms of abilities and are working side by side with men in every field of life”, he said, adding: “Women are getting good income by getting vocational training and mastering many skills.”

He further said that as the Chancellor of Universities, it is his priority that consortiums should be formed in universities to solve various problems including environment.

