AGL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
ANL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
AVN 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.18%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.87%)
EPCL 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.81%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.28%)
FLYNG 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.74%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.72%)
OGDC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.04%)
PAEL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.18%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
TRG 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.62%)
UNITY 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 46.2 (1.14%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 153.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 420.2 (1.02%)
KSE30 15,698 Increased By 128.3 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe stocks open mixed, London down as rate hike looms

AFP Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022 02:30pm

LONDON: European stocks diverged at the open on Thursday, but London slid before an expected half-point interest rate hike from the Bank of England to tackle soaring inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index declined 0.1 percent to 7,435.02 points, ahead of a BoE rate call at 1100 GMT.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,487.53 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.4 percent to 13,640.24 compared with Wednesday’s closing levels.

“All eyes (are) on (the) BoE to see if follows other central banks and delivers a larger hike,” said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

Risk-off mood hits European shares; U.S.-China tensions weigh

The BoE is tipped by most economists to lift its key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points to 1.75 percent, alongside its latest inflation and growth forecasts.

Such a move would follow large hikes last month by both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Global inflation has soared this year on spiking energy costs, following key gas and oil producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Europe stocks open mixed, London down as rate hike looms

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

Briefing to NA panel: Govt paints pretty grim picture of power sector

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Read more stories