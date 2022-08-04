Intra-day update: Rupee continues merry path, appreciates to 225 against USD

The rupee continued on its merry recovery path against the US dollar, appreciating near the 225 level in the inter-bank on Thursday.

At around 10:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 224.75, up Rs4.05 or 1.8% against the greenback during intra-day trading.

The appreciation follows the Pakistani rupee's massive recovery witnessed on Wednesday. The local currency registering its biggest day-on-day increase against the US dollar in absolute terms to close at 228.8 , an appreciation of Rs9.58 or 4.19% against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The significant recovery in the inter-bank market comes after the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) statement citing that Pakistan has managed to meet all pre-conditions for disbursement of the next tranche of its bailout programme.

Additionally, pressure due to import payments subsided, while Pakistan also reported a much narrower trade deficit for July, taking off some pressure on the currency that saw its worst monthly performance in over 50 years in July. Reports indicated export proceeds were also contributing to rupee's appreciation.

“Due to demand contraction, the supply of dollars has improved, lifting market sentiment, and continued to positively affect rupee,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Thursday.

“(However) political uncertainty and sentiment could hit negatively going forward."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, have also retreated recently.

“WTI crude future trading at $91/barrel on weak U.S factory data, global recession concerns, and supply disruptions, a sigh of relief for Pakistani markets on the external front,” said TSBL.

This is an intra-day update