AGL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.27%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
EPCL 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.93%)
FLYNG 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
GGL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
OGDC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.79%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 48.6 (1.19%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 142.9 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,521 Increased By 452.4 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,722 Increased By 152.8 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New COVID case numbers in New Zealand trending lower, signs wave peaked

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 09:53am

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s health ministry sees strong signs that the country’s latest COVID-19 wave has peaked, as new cases continue to trend lower.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID is also down on late July.

“The case rates have continued to trend lower across all regions for the second week running,” Andrew Old, head of the New Zealand Public Health Agency, told reporters on Thursday.

In the past seven days there were on average 6,142 new cases daily of COVID, down from a seven-day rolling average of 7,776 new cases a week earlier, according to Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

According to data issued on Thursday, 663 people are in hospital with COVID, well below levels seen in late July, when more than 800 people were in hospital with the virus.

India confirms Asia’s first monkeypox death

Australia is seeing signs of an unexpectedly early peak in its winter outbreak.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler told Nine News that the government was quietly hoping cases had begun falling.

New Zealand’s latest modelling showed case numbers were at the lower end of what had been expected.

The decline “strongly suggests we’ve reached a peak,” Old said.

The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people.

There have been 44,776 active cases in the past seven days.

Covid vaccine New Zealand’s health ministry New Zealand Public Health Agency COVID-19 wave

Comments

1000 characters

New COVID case numbers in New Zealand trending lower, signs wave peaked

Intra-day update: Rupee continues merry path, appreciates to 225 against USD

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Zawahiri

Oil prices rebound on supply concerns after drop to near 6-month low

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

Read more stories