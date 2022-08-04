AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German gas import costs surge 160 pc as imports drop 23pc

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

FRANKFURT: German natural gas import costs rose by 160% in the first five months of 2022 from a year earlier, even though imports were down by 22.9%, official data showed on Wednesday.

Europe’s biggest economy mainly imports gas from Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark, but has turned more to liquefied natural gas (LNG) since the Ukraine crisis.

The May statistics from Germany’s foreign trade office are the third to reflect the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, and Western sanctions against what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”.

Russia last week cut flows through Nord Stream 1, the major gas delivery route to Europe via Germany, to a fifth of its capacity, forcing importers and governments to scramble for substitutes before the heating season from October.

Gas, power and carbon traders monitor gas imports because the supply and demand balance affects prices and traded volumes in all three markets.

Gas data also correlates with coal, which competes in the production of electricity, while also giving clues about demand for mandatory European Union carbon emissions permits.

German foreign trade office BAFA’s monthly statistics, which are published with a two-month delay, showed January-May imports at 1,763,161 terajoules (TJ), or 50.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), compared with 2,287,260 TJ a year earlier.

As supply disruptions propelled gas prices to record highs, Germany’s import bill increased to 26.3 billion euros ($26.74 billion) in the five-month period, compared with 10.1 billion euros in the same period of 2021, BAFA data showed.

The average price paid on the border during January to May was up 236% year on year at 14,896.43 euros/TJ, BAFA said.

The May price of 15,072.8 euros was equivalent to 5.43 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), nearly three times that of May 2021.

natural gas gas import Nord Stream 1 Germany’s foreign trade

Comments

1000 characters

German gas import costs surge 160 pc as imports drop 23pc

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories