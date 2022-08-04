AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Limited (CLVLR)      18-Jul-22          09-Aug-2022       16-Aug-2022                  /-
==================================================================================================

