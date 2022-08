Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed as Commander 12 Corps, Quetta, replacing Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali who recently embraced martyrdom in the tragic helicopter crash, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Ghafoor was currently serving as the General Officer Commanding Okara. He previously served as the DG ISPR from 2016 to 2020.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in November last year.